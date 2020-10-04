Sentinel (SENT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.15 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $16,055.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

