Shift (SHIFT) Trading 52.5% Lower This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Shift has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular exchanges. Shift has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $854.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

