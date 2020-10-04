SingularDTV (SNGLS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.92 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $226,487.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $574.03 or 0.05358195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

