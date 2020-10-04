Skycoin (SKY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $320,990.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $320,990.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00004472 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Iquant, ChaoEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00089347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.01536761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169126 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptopia, Binance, C2CX and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

