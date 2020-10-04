Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,115,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.62% of Smart Global worth $30,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Smart Global by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Global by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Smart Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Smart Global by 657.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $601.32 million, a P/E ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

