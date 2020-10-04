SnowGem Price Tops $0.0362 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $163,872.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002126 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 143.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,918,120 coins and its circulating supply is 28,841,028 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

