Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $33,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5,008.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 857,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,392,000 after buying an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 28.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 274,293 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 164.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

NYSE SQM opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

