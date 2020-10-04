Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sogou from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Sogou has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sogou had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $261.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 173.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

