SoMee.Social (ONG) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $1.10 million and $25,273.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SoMee.Social Token Profile

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,544,205 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

