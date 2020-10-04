SparksPay Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $11,443.92 and approximately $8.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,771,057 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,412 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

