Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,722 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Spectrum Brands worth $296,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $58.70 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.