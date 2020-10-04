Starbase Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $279,194.38 and $1,461.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.13 or 0.05358299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

