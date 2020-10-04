StarterCoin (STAC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $29,272.65 and approximately $94.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

StarterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

