Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

SCL stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $196,220.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Stepan by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

