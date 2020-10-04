Storj Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $94.51 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Poloniex, Huobi and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00089347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.01536761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169126 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,059,019 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Poloniex, Binance, Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX, Liquid, OKEx, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, Ethfinex, ABCC, IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

