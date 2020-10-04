Storm (STORM) Market Cap Tops $17.96 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and WazirX. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.01538292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00168862 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Coinnest, HitBTC, Coinrail, YoBit, Bancor Network, Upbit, Binance, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Radar Relay and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

