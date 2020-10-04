Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) & Patriot National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBK) Critical Comparison

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 20.20% N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp -8.70% -5.81% -0.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.54 $4.93 million N/A N/A Patriot National Bancorp $46.13 million 0.59 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Sturgis Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patriot National Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sturgis Bancorp beats Patriot National Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

