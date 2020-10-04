SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SZEVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

SZEVY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. SUEZ/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

