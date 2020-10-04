Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,438 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Sun Communities worth $268,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after acquiring an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,092,000 after acquiring an additional 588,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SUI opened at $150.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

