Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 426,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05. Sunniva has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

About Sunniva

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

