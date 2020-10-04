Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.94 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00009863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $5.55 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00089347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.01536761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169126 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 9,108,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,505,658 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi.

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars.

