Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 333,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,071. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $374.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $62,236.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,686 shares of company stock worth $293,696 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $585,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.