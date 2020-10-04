Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 3,409,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 554.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,669,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,708,000 after acquiring an additional 243,589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3,716.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,858,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.