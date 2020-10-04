Terra Reaches Market Cap of $116.80 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Terra has a total market cap of $116.80 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00089347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.01536761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00169126 BTC.

Terra’s total supply is 997,921,166 coins and its circulating supply is 386,270,150 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

