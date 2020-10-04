The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) versus Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Head to Head Review

The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The Goldfield alerts:

27.9% of The Goldfield shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldfield and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73% Dycom Industries 0.54% 8.12% 2.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Goldfield and Dycom Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.59 $6.73 million N/A N/A Dycom Industries $3.34 billion 0.52 $57.22 million $2.27 24.17

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Goldfield and Dycom Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A Dycom Industries 0 2 7 0 2.78

Dycom Industries has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.12%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Volatility and Risk

The Goldfield has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

The Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.