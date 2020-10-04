The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,452,000 after acquiring an additional 919,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 452,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,585 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. 3,828,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

