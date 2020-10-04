Time New Bank Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.26 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $376,419.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.88 or 0.05343420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Time New Bank (TNB) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

