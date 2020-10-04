TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $799,085.14 and approximately $544,998.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,619.79 or 1.00101529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00152792 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,571,953 coins and its circulating supply is 21,571,941 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

