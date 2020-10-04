Traceability Chain (TAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $576,129.63

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $576,129.63 and $1,968.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00080741 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001173 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000380 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021296 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007725 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

