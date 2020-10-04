TransferCoin (TX) Trading 39.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $164,455.95 and approximately $301.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.