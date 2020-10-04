TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 997,513 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.65% of TransUnion worth $273,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,897,000 after buying an additional 576,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,330,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at $194,702,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,794,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,432,000 after buying an additional 81,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

