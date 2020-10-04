Trident Group (TRDT) Market Cap Tops $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.