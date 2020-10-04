Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.72% of Trimble worth $293,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock worth $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $49.33 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

