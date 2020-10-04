TrueFeedBack Hits Market Cap of $960,681.89 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $960,681.89 and $15,633.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00271545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01527542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00169425 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,627,018,993 tokens. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

