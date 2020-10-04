TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,956.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.81 or 0.05276330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

