TrueUSD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $507.30 million and $47.43 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00271545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.01527542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00169425 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 506,691,431 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Binance, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kuna, Kyber Network, Crex24, Koinex, IDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Zebpay, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

