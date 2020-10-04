TrustSwap (SWAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $32.72 million and $1.84 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00271389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.01526844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00167726 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,124,568 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

