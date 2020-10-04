TTC Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.05323434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

