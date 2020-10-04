TTC (TTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.05323434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

