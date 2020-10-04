Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.94.

TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $277.97 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,692,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 464,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at $12,126,000. Finally, Georgetown University increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

