TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $956,458.89

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $956,458.89 and approximately $97,210.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 84,052,811,799 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

