U Network Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $591,091.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official website is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

