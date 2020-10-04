Ubiq Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001546 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $2,412.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

