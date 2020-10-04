UGAS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $515,526.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.05323434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.