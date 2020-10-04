UGAS (UGAS) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $515,526.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.05323434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

