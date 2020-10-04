Ulord (UT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $326,629.00

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Ulord has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ulord has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $326,629.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ulord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, LBank and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ulord

Ulord’s total supply is 171,723,216 coins and its circulating supply is 74,225,570 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ulord

Ulord can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, TOPBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

