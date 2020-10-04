United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Universal Insurance (NASDAQ:UVE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Insurance and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 United Fire Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.92%. United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.80%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Insurance and United Fire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $939.35 million 0.48 $46.51 million $1.18 11.92 United Fire Group $1.20 billion 0.42 $14.82 million ($1.08) -18.81

Universal Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Universal Insurance pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group pays out -122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Fire Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. United Fire Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 0.94% 2.23% 0.65% United Fire Group -8.63% -4.64% -1.38%

Summary

Universal Insurance beats United Fire Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.