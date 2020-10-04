Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNIT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 395,726 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. 3,839,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

