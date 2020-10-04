Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Universal Electronics worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

