Unobtanium (UNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,987.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Unobtanium has a market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $2,987.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $63.14 or 0.00589290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,714.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.50 or 0.02076565 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012379 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,815 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.